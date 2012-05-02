LONDON Britain's government has taken the right track with its approach to reducing the country's large budget deficit, Bank of England governor Meryvn King said on Wednesday in a question and answer session after a BBC radio lecture.

The pace of deficit reduction is a contentious political issue, with the opposition Labour party arguing that the spending cuts imposed by the Conservative-led coalition government has pushed the economy back into recession.

But King said it was important to maintain financial market confidence, drawing a favourable comparison between Britain's cost of government borrowing and that of Italy and Spain.

"First it is important to have a really credible plan that markets believe in, that you will deal with these deficits, not too quickly so that you destroy growth, but that you will deal with them," he said. "We are striking that balance."

Two years ago, Britain, Italy and Spain all had 10-year government borrowing costs of around 4 percent. Since then, Britain's had fallen to barely 2 percent while Italy and Spain's had rise to nearly 6 percent, King said.

Britain had benefited from its own currency as well as prudent budget policy, King said.

"Unlike Spain and Italy, we have our own currency. We have been able to lower the value of sterling to make our British economy more competitive."

Sterling fell by around a fifth on a trade-weighted basis at the start of the financial crisis in 2008, though it has been strengthening since the start of this year due to a deepening in the euro zone debt crisis that afflicts Italy and Spain.

King also said that the central bank intended to keep interest rates low for now.

"Our job is to do our best to steer the economy back on to a steady growth path. And for the time being that means low interest rates," he said.

In his earlier speech, King focused on lessons from the financial crisis, and did not discuss whether the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee was likely to approve further quantitative easing asset purchases next week.

(Reporting by David Milliken)