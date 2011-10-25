LONDON Bank of England governor Mervyn King and deputy governor Charles Bean answered questions from parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday about the Bank's recent decision to launch a fresh round of quantitative easing.

Following are key comments from King and Bean:

KING ON SEPTEMBER QE VOTE

"I think if you look at the minutes of the September meeting, where we basically held the position we'd had for a number of months, we came very close to voting for asset purchases in September."

KING ON HOLDING BACK IN SEPTEMBER

"We did so because at that September meeting we were very conscious that there had been significant news in August particularly in financial markets, and it could have been that was volatility that might reverse over the next month.

"We felt that the underlying position would improve but there was a possibility that it would damped down. So we basically were in a position in September where if nothing else changed over the following month we would then actually implement further asset purchases.

"The volatility did not dampen down, we did not see a reversal in the asset price movements that we had seen, so we followed through and took the position in October which ... was unanimous, to resume the asset purchase programme."

KING ON BELOW TARGET INFLATION RISKS

"When we undertook the next round of asset purchases, we did it because we thought there were real risks of inflation looking ahead falling below the target and we wanted to offset that."

KING ON MATURED GILTS

When asked if the BoE would use the proceeds of matured gilts to buy new assets: "That's conceivable. That's what the Federal Reserve has done with some of its transactions and it's up to the Monetary Policy Committee at the time to decide."

KING ON DELEVERAGING

"I think we're beginning to see some slowing in the deleveraging process."

KING ON QE EFFECT ON LENDING

"I can't guarantee that it means that bank lending will rise, but what I do believe is that it won't fall as far as it might otherwise have done. I think the action will make a difference to the amount of lending, but it certainly doesn't guarantee that lending to the real economy is positive."

KING ON LENDING TO SMES

"Only the banks are in a position to assess credit risks for SMEs. What we have to do is to find ways of giving incentives to the existing banks in order to lend more."

KING ON EURO ZONE

"I don't think the scale and the immediacy of how the problem deteriorated in the euro area was obvious at the beginning of the summer.

"Even on July 21 there was a package which they held out as being the solution to it. The underlying problems hadn't changed at all and they won't change.

"The aim of the measures to be introduced over the next few days is to create a year or possibly two years' breathing space. The underlying problems still have to be resolved."

KING ON REBALANCING:

"The international picture is highly relevant because going through a rebalancing, we are not looking to domestic consumption to try for a recovery, we are looking at net exports. And the world economy had actually become encouraging, then the situation changed.

"I think the great virtue of monetary policy is that you can alter monetary police very quickly when the data change, and that is what we did."

BEAN ON QE EFFECT

"75 billion is about a third of 200 billion, so that is half a percent on inflation relative to what it would otherwise have been and somewhat more than half a percent on GDP relative to what it would otherwise have been."

KING ON "UNCOMFORTABLE" INFLATION

"Come next year you'd be giving us a very hard time for having got inflation to the point where it suddenly went way below the target once these special temporary factors dropped out of the inflation measure. I think we avoided the zig zag.

"It's very uncomfortable and we are not at all happy that inflation is at 5.2 percent.

"But we do believe this is very close or at the peak and it will come down sharply next year. It's quite hard to come up with any reasonable argument that it should be other than that."

KING ON SQUEEZE ON LIVING STANDARDS

"It's the same inflation rate as 2008... but I certainly accept that what is happening in the economy now is a very large squeeze on household income. Real take home pay has fallen by more in the past two years than in any time in living memory. Now that's not the result of inflation being high, inflation is the symptom.

"The causes of that squeeze on living standards are real causes, they are a change in real prices of energy, and utility prices of gas, electricity at home, they are the consequences of higher Value Added Tax, higher food prices, and consequence of a fall in the real exchange rate which was necessary to enable us to be able to rebalance our economy in a way that was... after quite a long period, and of relatively overvalued exchange rate. All of these things were inevitable, and the only question was at what inflation rate should we see the squeeze coming. That squeeze was a result of factors which were real factors, which I don't think the UK could have avoided."

KING ON MEDIUM-TERM FISCAL PLAN

Asked about the credit risk of British sovereign debt: "I think with a credible medium-term fiscal plan, and if you at the market assessment of it, this is the first time when the credit default swap premium for the UK is well below that of Germany."

KING ON INCENTIVES FOR BANKS

"What I said was the measures needed to tackle it, measures that are directed particularly on finding incentives for banks to lend specifically to SMEs, and that is something which is appropriate for the government to do, and they have instruments to do it which we don't. Fiscal incentives can persuade banks to lend to SMEs, or use of direct ownership of the biggest lenders. Those are the obvious instruments to use, but there is a liability with these instruments... I'm still waiting to hear of a credible scheme which we could carry out that would actually change the incentive of banks to lend to SMEs."

KING ON TREASURY LENDING INCENTIVES

"The Treasury are perfectly capable of organising a scheme which provides incentives for banks themselves to decide which companies to lend to and which not, but in which it's possible for the Treasury to shift the incentives so that the banks choose to do more of it."