LONDON Mervyn King, the former head of the Bank of England, will give lectures at New York University's Stern School of Business and School of Law as a visiting professor later this year, the NYU said on Monday.

Cambridge- and Harvard-educated King stepped down at the end of June after 10 years as Bank governor.

An academic before he joined the central bank in 1990, King played a role in coordinating the global response to the financial crisis.

"His more than two decades of experience at the Bank, encompassing his leadership through the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath, will be a rich source of insight for the entire Stern community," said Peter Henry, dean of NYU Stern School of Business.

King's September-to-December stint in New York will see him swap continents with his successor Mark Carney, who moved from Canada to take up the reins of the Bank on July 1.

