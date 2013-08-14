Mervyn King listens to speeches during the 'Lord Mayor's Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants of the City of London' at the Mansion House in London June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/POOL

LONDON Mervyn King left the Bank of England with presents and parties costing more than 23,000 pounds, the central bank admitted, striking a discordant note for some in a country still feeling the pinch of austerity.

King, who stepped down as bank governor at the end of June, was presented with a painting of himself worth 10,000 pounds, a silver napkin ring costing 597 pounds and a sculpture of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the elder statesman of German literature, costing 2,505 pounds.

Britain's central bank confirmed the presents and figures on Wednesday following a request for information. The bank, which is ultimately funded by the taxpayer, also footed the bill for three leaving parties costing 10,000 pounds.

Bank insiders said the portrait and napkin ring were traditional gifts given to parting central bank governors. The sculpture of Goethe was bought after friends were sounded out.

Media outlets were quick to criticise the expense. "What austerity?" asked the Daily Mail newspaper website which called the revelation "embarrassing".

The bank's press team was quick to point out that King had dedicated more than 20 years to public service and had requested his 302,885 pound salary be frozen in 2010 and 2011, in sympathy with other public sector workers who were suffering pay freezes.

King's successor, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, joined the bank in July with a salary of 624,000 pounds as well as a 250,000-pound-a-year housing allowance.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher; Editing by John Stonestreet)