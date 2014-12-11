Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British businesses are so far seeing only a limited impact from euro zone weakness, Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

McCafferty told the Liverpool Echo that business confidence had been holding up in the face of uncertainty about the global economy, and that the main impact of sterling strength was on reducing company profit margins rather than export volumes.

"There is some evidence that manufactured exports have seen a slowing in the pace of growth in recent months, largely due to weakness in (the) euro zone, but I wouldn't wish to overstate that," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)