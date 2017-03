Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London in this file photo taken on February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said the recent strength of sterling was "slightly uncomfortable" and the central bank would keep an eye on its level, especially if it continues to rise.

"It's an issue but nothing to lose sleep on," McCafferty told LBC Radio.

Sterling hit a seven-year high against the euro on Wednesday after data showed British wages outstripping inflation by the widest margin since before the financial crisis.

