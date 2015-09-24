A pedestrians walks under an arch opposite the Bank of England in London March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it will stop holding monthly meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee from October next year, if parliament allows it to move to a schedule of eight meetings a year rather than 12.

The BoE wants to follow the example of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank and hold interest rate-setting meetings every six weeks, rather than once a month.

The change needs legislation to pass through the British parliament, and the BoE said the soonest it would skip a monthly meeting would be in October 2016.

If the legislation passes, the BoE plans to scrap MPC meetings in the months of January, April, July and October.

