LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it will stop holding monthly meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee from October next year, if parliament allows it to move to a schedule of eight meetings a year rather than 12.

The BoE wants to follow the example of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank and hold interest rate-setting meetings every six weeks, rather than once a month.

The change needs legislation to pass through the British parliament, and the BoE said the soonest it would skip a monthly meeting would be in October 2016.

If the legislation passes, the BoE plans to scrap MPC meetings in the months of January, April, July and October.

* For the BoE statement and provisional meeting calendar, see here

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)