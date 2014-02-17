LONDON The amount of slack in Britain's economy could be greater than the Bank of England estimates, one of its policymakers said in an interview on Monday.

David Miles, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, told Bloomberg Television the amount of spare capacity was "towards the upper end" of the 1.0-1.5 percent of gross domestic product estimated by the Bank in its latest forecasts.

"It's possible that there is more than that," he said.

Miles also said the amount of slack meant that there was no case for tightening monetary policy right now, and that the recent strengthening of the pound was "not trivial", Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)