LONDON Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Thursday that he believed that conducting quantitative easing via gilt purchases was still the best way for the central bank to stimulate the economy, rejecting calls to buy other assets.

Miles, who was the only policymaker to vote for more QE this month, told reporters that there was no evidence that QE was failing to boost the flow of credit to British firms and households.

"I think it's wrong to think that quantitative easing ... somehow isn't addressing these credit issues," he said after giving a speech to Britain's Society of Business Economists.

"If there were evidence that at the margin quantitative easing was doing very little...? That's not my interpretation of how things have gone."

Earlier, he had said he did not believe that the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee had the skill to buy private sector debt rather than government bonds.

"I don't think the nine of us have any great comparative advantage or skill in making credit allocation decisions."

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said that British authorities should consider purchasing a wider range of assets to stimulate Britain's economy.

Data released earlier on Thursday showed that the economy was in a deeper recession than previously thought. Miles said that the downward revision to British first-quarter GDP did not substantially alter his view on the economy.

