The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky, London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Conventional quantitative easing is preferable over "helicopter drops" of money, such as sending a cheque to every household in Britain, Bank of England policymaker David Miles wrote in the Evening Standard newspaper on Tuesday.

"Why would irreversible helicopter drops be superior, when they might ultimately generate unwelcome inflation pressures? Why not prefer a more flexible policy, where asset purchases can be adapted if inflation pressures pick up, and the demand stimulus they generate no longer brings more output, but just creates higher prices?

"To my mind, this is exactly what conventional QE does," he said.

"A key strength of QE as a monetary operation is that it is reversible. We can reverse it when we feel that inflation is likely to rise above target in a sustained way," he added.

Miles has been the most dovish member of the Monetary Policy Committee this year, frequently voting for more stimulus even against the majority of his colleagues.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Olesya Dmitracova)