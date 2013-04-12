The Bank of England is seen behind holly bushes in the City of London March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have set monetary policy in similar ways regardless of their contrasting policy remits, a senior British interest rate-setter said on Saturday.

David Miles, an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said the bank's greater formal focus on inflation had not led it to pursue a tighter monetary policy than that sought by the Fed, which must also consider unemployment.

Miles's comments - which will be delivered in a speech to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston later on Saturday - come a few weeks after Chancellor George Osborne tweaked the central bank's remit.

Osborne gave more explicit backing to the bank's practice of ignoring short-term inflation overshoots. The changes also pave the way for the next BoE governor, Mark Carney, to use communication strategies followed by the Fed and the Bank of Canada, which he currently heads.

Miles played down the practical difference that central bank mandates made, in a speech drawing on technical models he first presented publicly in February.

"A wide range of weights placed upon real variables - output and employment - in the central bank's objectives can today give rise to rather similar monetary policies," he said, according to a text provided by the Bank.

"This might be an important part of the explanation for why the Fed and the Bank of England, two central banks with rather different formal objectives, have set monetary policy in such similar - and extraordinary - ways," he added.

Miles is the strongest advocate of more asset purchases to boost Britain's flagging economy at the central bank, and in a television interview earlier this week he said monetary policy should be "very, very expansionary".

He did not address the immediate outlook for Britain's monetary policy or economy in Saturday's speech.

