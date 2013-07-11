LONDON The Bank of England will have to take account of Britons' high personal debt levels when it starts to tighten monetary policy but significant hardship looks unlikely, the Bank policymaker David Miles said on Thursday.

Miles was responding to research that suggested a fifth of Britons would struggle to pay their mortgage and credit card bills if the benchmark interest rate rose to around 4 percent by 2017 and household income growth proved weak and uneven.

"We are acutely aware of these issues and these are really important issues. Because of that I think this is an extremely useful report," Miles said during a panel discussion on the study by the Resolution Foundation think-tank.

Miles's comments built on an unusual statement by the Bank last week, which said it was in no rush to raise its main interest rate from a record-low 0.5 percent.

This guidance on the future path of monetary policy, a tactic favoured by new the Bank governor Mark Carney, followed recent rises in borrowing costs in financial markets and was aimed at stopping investors from betting on rate hikes too soon.

The Resolution Foundation's worst-case scenario assumes household income growth that is slower than Britain's economic expansion and skewed towards richer Britons, and the Bank rate in 2017 that is 2 percentage points above the 1.9 percent level markets currently expect.

In such circumstances, the share of households that spend more than half of their income after tax on debt repayments would more than double from its current level to 5 percent, the report said. Another 16 percent would be spending over a quarter of their post-tax income on debts, making them vulnerable to changes in borrowing costs, earnings or house prices.

Although the think-tank said this scenario was plausible, Miles voiced doubts.

"It may be that that is a particularly unlikely scenario. If it came about, clearly the numbers look frightening. But the plausibility of that combination of events is one you have to think very carefully about," he said.

For one, mortgage rates would probably not rise as much as the central bank's rate, partly because they have not fallen as sharply as the base rate since the financial crisis, he noted.

Miles also suggested the central bank was unlikely to raise its rate sharply if the reason income growth failed to keep up with gross domestic product lay, for example, in rising taxes.

"Clearly, monetary policy is not set independently of what's happening in fiscal policy," he said.

But another panellist warned that a sharp rise in borrowing costs in Britain might be outside the BoE's control.

"What about a sudden eruption of bond market turmoil?" asked Gillian Tett, a journalist at the Financial Times newspaper.

Markets could suddenly lose faith in the ability of the British government to repay its debts, pushing up gilt yields and other borrowing costs, or inflation worries could grow.

"These are not entirely hypothetical situations," she said.

The Bank under new chief Carney is due to respond next month to a request by British Chancellor George Osborne to consider giving more detailed guidance on the future direction of monetary policy.

"Better information about interest rates will help households make informed decisions about their personal finances," Osborne told reporters on Thursday when asked whether Britons should take advantage of low rates to pay down debt.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)