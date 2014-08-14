Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member David Miles speaks during an Interview with Reuters in his office at the Bank of England, in the City of London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Bank of England will not be pushed into raising interest rates sharply because the outlook for inflation is subdued, a policymaker on the Bank's rate setting committee said on Thursday.

Speaking to BBC Radio, David Miles said that investment spending in Britain had started to increase strongly and he expected that to continue, making for more than a consumer-led recovery.

Miles, regarded as a dove on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), noted that inflation is now slightly below the Bank's 2 percent target.

"That's very good news because it means that we're not going to be pushed into raising interest sharply, because the inflation outlook remains pretty subdued."

The BoE on Wednesday dented expectations of its first interest rate hike this year, slashing its forecast for wage growth and saying higher borrowing costs hinged largely on an improved outlook for pay.

Miles said Britons were probably getting pay settlements of around 2 percent on average, and that he expected to wages to start outstripping the rate of inflation going into next year.

Official data on Wednesday showed British workers earned less between April and June than they did in the same period last year, even as the unemployment rate fell once again, official data showed.

Miles, an external member of the MPC, said the spread between mortgage rates and the Bank's official interest rate would likely be higher than it was in the past - a legacy of the financial crisis.

As a result, BoE rates will probably run at a "new normal" in future - lower than they were before the financial crisis, he added.

He also noted that some of the forward-looking indicators of Britain's housing market were starting to cool.

A survey of chartered surveyors on Thursday showed rapid house price growth in Britain is starting to moderate, with momentum in London's property boom fading fast.

Miles declined to say how he voted in the MPC's August meeting. Minutes from the meeting will be published next Wednesday.

