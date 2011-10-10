LONDON Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday Britain's economy is likely to stagnate for the next three months, and defended the central bank's decision last week to start a second round of quantitative easing.

Miles, addressing the Royal Economic Society in London, said the economic outlook had significantly darkened since the time of the BoE's last economic forecasts in August, and that inflation would probably have fallen persistently below its 2 percent target if the BoE had not acted.

"Bad news has arrived on a number of fronts," he said. "In the UK, output surveys have deteriorated markedly, suggesting that GDP might be broadly flat in the fourth quarter."

The Bank of England launched a second round of quantitative easing (QE) last Thursday to defend Britain's faltering economy against the euro zone debt crisis, pledging to buy 75 billion pounds of assets.

Britain's economy has barely grown in the past year, and economists question whether the extra money will kick-start activity, as it may be the bleak outlook and lack of demand -- not a lack of cheap credit -- that is deterring businesses from investing and consumers from spending.

However, Miles said quantitative easing should have a marked effect by raising the price of gilts, and lowering the return available to investors, thus encouraging them to buy riskier assets or lend money to companies instead.

Miles' comments chime with those of his fellow policymaker Martin Weale who said in a TV interview over the weekend there was no reason to believe QE feeds directly into inflation without supporting growth.

The BoE's own analysis showed that the 200 billion pounds in purchases of mainly medium and long-dated gilts between March 2009 and January 2010 boosted the level of gross domestic product by between 1.5 and 2 percent -- a view Miles endorsed.

Miles did not quantify the effect on GDP that he expected the second round of QE to have, but rebuffed sceptics who doubted that it would boost demand or lending.

"Asset purchases now could support credit and demand growth not only via the portfolio substitution channel but possibly also via what I have called the bank funding channel," he said.

"In conditions of heightened stress in markets, some banks' lending may become constrained by their ability to raise deposits. If QE generates more deposits for some such banks --and certainly if it generates longer term funding -- it could have positive effects," he said.

He added that the success of QE should not just be judged by how much it lowers government bond yields, but also by how it affects the premium companies have to pay to borrow.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)