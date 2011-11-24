LONDON Bank of England policymaker David Miles predicted "very low" growth for Britain over the next few quarters and said the central bank could do more quantitative easing if necessary.

"(Britain is) probably in for a period of very low growth for the next few quarters," he said in an interview in the Yorkshire Post newspaper published on Thursday.

"If we need to (do more QE), we can, for sure. We have the ammunition and a willingness to use that ammunition. We haven't run out of options or tools in terms of monetary policy," he added.

On Wednesday minutes to the Bank's November 9-10 rate-setting meeting showed that Bank policymakers saw no case at the moment for increasing monetary stimulus before February, despite a rise in the chances of a worst-case outcome for the euro zone crisis over the past month.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Keith Weir)