EDINBURGH Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Tuesday that he was currently open minded about whether the central bank should expand its programme of asset purchases once the current round is complete in November.

Speaking to reporters after a Scottish Economic Society event in Edinburgh, he said that Britain's economy had been "anaemic" over the previous 12 months, but that he would need to see more data before deciding if further stimulus was warranted.

"I am open minded at the moment about what the next move should be," he said.

Miles is currently the most dovish member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee and has voted frequently for more stimulus this year.

Asked about the likely impact of the scheme detailed by the European Central Bank last week to lower short-term borrowing costs for countries on the euro zone periphery, Miles said it could also be a significant boost for Britain.

"It's pretty hard to judge. They have showed resolve and willing and the quantities in which they might operate seem very large. It's one of those things to watch and see how it plays out. It certainly has the potential to have a significant impact in the UK," he said.

Earlier in the evening, Miles said the Bank of England was right to inject more stimulus into the ailing economy and that purchasing government bonds had been an effective policy.

