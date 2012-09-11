EDINBURGH The effect of the Bank of England's quantitative easing asset purchase programme on the strength of sterling is hard to predict, but appears to be modest, Bank policymaker David Miles said on Tuesday.

"For what it's worth I don't think we in the Bank of England have any reliable models of what the foreign exchange implications of quantitative easing is, as we don't have any reliable models of exchange rates," he said when asked about this at a Scottish Economic Society event in Edinburgh.

Miles said economists generally found it hard to forecast exchange rates, but noted that the big fall in sterling's trade-weighted exchange rate early in the financial crisis occurred before the Bank started its QE policy in March 2009.

Miles added that, in hindsight, this fall in sterling's strength had been "wholly welcome" while over the three years since then sterling had been "unusually stable" on a trade-weighted basis.

Any tendency of quantitative easing in Britain to weaken sterling was likely to be mitigated by the highly stimulatory policy being pursued by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, he noted.

Earlier in his speech, Miles said the Bank was right to inject more stimulus into the ailing economy and that purchasing government bonds had been an effective policy.

Miles, who has supported additional stimulus throughout most of this year and voted for more quantitative easing against the majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee on several occasions, also said a further cut in the record-low interest rate could prove counterproductive.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Tim Castle)