LONDON Bank of England policymakers voted unanimously for this month's restart of quantitative easing, and considered injecting even more than the 75 billion pounds agreed, minutes to Bank's October meeting showed on Wednesday.

Following are analysts' reactions to the minutes.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS

JONATHAN LOYNES, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The main news in the minutes of early October's MPC meeting is that the vote for an additional 75bn of quantitative easing (QE) was unanimous. We had thought that one or more of the more hawkish members - in particular, Spencer Dale - might have resisted, having sounded sceptical of the case for more policy stimulus only days before the meeting.

"In the end, though, the bleak run of news on both the domestic and global economies clearly persuaded all members of the need to act without delay. Admittedly, the Committee had not seen yesterday's higher than expected CPI figures at the meeting. But we doubt that they would have had an influence on the decision, given that inflation is very close to a peak and should soon start to fall sharply.

"The minutes suggest that the MPC thinks that the new round of QE will have similar effects to the last one, which is not particularly encouraging given the continued weakness of both bank lending and economic activity! Given this, we continue to expect at least another 75bn extension of the programme in February, and perhaps considerably more thereafter."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"It tells us the extent to which people have been thinking about pushing the QE button in September. It is also a manifestation of MPC concerns over the fragility of the economy and the concerns emanating from Europe. That was clearly the key areas that changed the view.

"What they've given us is a healthy dose (of QE) but the tone of the debate suggests that they are clearly willing to go further if the need arises. That's always been the MPC position... My guess is that they probably will have to go further."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC "It's not a huge surprise that the QE vote was unanimous. There had been a question mark over whether one or more members may have preferred a smaller amount of asset purchases, and indeed the committee did debate a range of 50-100 billion. The main issue now becomes whether we get a fresh round of QE when the current target is met in February. We judge there will be an extra 50 billion then, but this critically depends on economic developments over the next three months or so."

(Reporting by UK economics desk)