LONDON Two Bank of England policymakers voted for a bigger stimulus to the economy in February than their colleagues could support, minutes to the Bank's February 8-9 meeting showed on Wednesday.

David Miles joined long-standing dove Adam Posen in voting for a 75 billion pound boost, whereas the remainder of the MPC supported a 50 billion pound increase to 325 billion pounds, in line with market expectations.

Following are economists' comments about the minutes:

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"February's UK MPC minutes suggest that the Committee's appetite for more QE is a bit greater than last week's Inflation Report indicated.

"Not only did all members vote to increase QE at this month's meeting, but two members - David Miles and Adam Posen - voted for a 75 billion pound increase. We had thought that Posen might do this, but Miles is a surprise.

"Admittedly, some members (perhaps Spencer Dale) seem to have gone along with the QE decision reluctantly and thought that "a case could be made for maintaining the stance of policy at this meeting." But for others, the case for further easing had been "more clear-cut."

"And one of the arguments for doing 50bn rather than 75bn was simply the risk that it might send out too negative a signal about the state of the economy.

"Admittedly, the Inflation Report suggested that significantly more asset purchases are unlikely. However, as we pointed out at the time, the Committee's forecasts are still based on optimistic expectations for GDP growth.

"We doubt that these will be met, meaning that more QE will still be necessary to stop inflation undershooting its target."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"What it tells us is that clearly the MPC is not completely opposed to the idea of extending the QE limit beyond where we currently stand. The wording of the minutes suggesting that it's not appropriate to increase it by more than 50 (billion pounds) at this juncture certainly suggests that they are keeping their options open for another increase were the economic circumstances to dictate.

"I think that any increase would be limited in its impact but given that it's the only thing the MPC has left at its disposal, they have to give that impression."

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"The minutes were more dovish. Posen's speech on Friday seemed to hint that he was with the consensus, that he was more comfortable with the projections.

"The CPI projection was raised a little bit more than we had expected so we thought there could be a hawkish dissenter. It is clear that there is a growing divergence.

"There is clearly still a dovish bias there. That leaves us a bit more comfortable with our forecast which is for another 50 billion pounds QE in the second half this year."

(UK economics team)