Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON The government will lay out the appointment process for the successor to Bank of England governor Mervyn King "in due course", Chancellor George Osborne said on Friday.
The influential head of parliament's Treasury Committee, Andrew Tyrie, had called on the government to explain how it will appoint a new governor after speculation mounted about potential candidates.
"First of all we have an excellent governor doing his job. he has got a quarter of his term still to fulfil," Osborne said at a media briefing on the sidelines of the spring meeting at the International Monetary Fund.
"I will set out later in due course a process for appointing the next governor," he said.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter, Editing by Matt Falloon)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.