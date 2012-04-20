Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne tours Google Inc's technology campus during the official opening in east London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/Pool

WASHINGTON The government will lay out the appointment process for the successor to Bank of England governor Mervyn King "in due course", Chancellor George Osborne said on Friday.

The influential head of parliament's Treasury Committee, Andrew Tyrie, had called on the government to explain how it will appoint a new governor after speculation mounted about potential candidates.

"First of all we have an excellent governor doing his job. he has got a quarter of his term still to fulfil," Osborne said at a media briefing on the sidelines of the spring meeting at the International Monetary Fund.

"I will set out later in due course a process for appointing the next governor," he said.

