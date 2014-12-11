Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne arrives for a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he backed Bank of England proposals to cut the number of meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to eight a year from 12.

The change would require an amendment to existing legislation.

"Changes to the schedule of MPC meetings to move to 8 evenly spaced meetings a year and four joint FPC-MPC meetings are an important improvement to the policy-making process, and I will consider amending the Bank of England Act in the next parliament," Osborne said.

