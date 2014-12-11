LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he backed Bank of England proposals to cut the number of meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to eight a year from 12.
The change would require an amendment to existing legislation.
"Changes to the schedule of MPC meetings to move to 8 evenly spaced meetings a year and four joint FPC-MPC meetings are an important improvement to the policy-making process, and I will consider amending the Bank of England Act in the next parliament," Osborne said.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by John Stonestreet)