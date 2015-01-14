LONDON Jan 14 British Chancellor George Osborne confirmed the Bank of England's inflation target at 2 percent on Wednesday, and made minor changes to procedures when the target is significantly missed.
In a speech on Wednesday, Osborne said that in case of an inflation undershoot or overshoot of more than 1 percentage point, the BoE would need to publish a letter to coincide with its inflation report forecasts.
"This will apply for the first time to the open letters that the Governor and I will write, responding to the latest inflation number, alongside the Inflation Report on 11th February," Osborne said.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)