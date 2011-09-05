LONDON The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee have kicked any prospect of rate rises into the long grass and have opened the door to another round of quantitative easing, due to a worsening economic outlook and financial market turmoil.

Here is a summary of the public positions of the BoE's nine rate-setters. Five are full-time Bank employees. The remaining four are "external" members appointed from industry or academia.

BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR MERVYN KING

(August vote -- no change to policy)

King was initially known as something of a hawk on the MPC, but after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 he led the charge to slash interest rates and launch quantitative easing, the purchase of assets using the Bank's balance sheet.

Presenting the Bank's quarterly economic forecasts on August 10, King said that headwinds to economic growth were strengthening every day, and left the door open to future quantitative easing if conditions deteriorated.

BANK OF ENGLAND DEPUTY GOVERNOR CHARLES BEAN

(August vote -- no change to policy)

Bean is a centrist voter who has largely toed the majority line when it comes to policy changes. A former Bank chief economist, he is now the deputy governor in charge of monetary policy.

Bean has been relatively guarded in terms of public policy pronouncements in recent months. But at August's inflation report news conference he did flag the risk that Britain's productive capacity had been damaged by the financial crisis, putting upward pressure on inflation in the medium term.

BANK OF ENGLAND DEPUTY GOVERNOR PAUL TUCKER

(August vote -- no change to policy)

Tucker is deputy governor in charge of financial stability and stands on the more hawkish end of the spectrum, though his precise views are difficult to gauge as he rarely speaks publicly on monetary policy issues.

Giving evidence to parliament's Treasury Committee in June, he indicated that he would be reluctant to vote for more monetary stimulus.

"The threshold for me is high. I'm one of those that is worried about an upward drift in inflation expectations."

BANK OF ENGLAND CHIEF ECONOMIST SPENCER DALE

(August vote -- no change to policy)

Dale surprised many economists by dropping his call for higher interest rates last month, having backed a 25 basis point increase since February.

Minutes to August's MPC meeting showed that while he and Martin Weale were still concerned that a long period of above target inflation could potentially become entrenched, "recent developments had weakened the case for removing some of the monetary stimulus."

BANK EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS PAUL FISHER

(August vote -- no change to policy)

Fisher stands on the dovish end of the spectrum and argues that interest rates should not rise before the economy recovers.

In an interview in June, he said the recovery remained fragile and further monetary loosening could still be needed.

"If we get stuck in a deflationary rut, it's not clear we have sufficient ability to get out of that quickly," he said.

"I've said in the past it (QE) is still very much on the table as one of our potential policy actions, and it's certainly not ruled out, and people need to be aware of that.

More recently, he has confined his public comments to relatively technical aspects of market regulation.

EXTERNAL MEMBERS

BEN BROADBENT

(August vote - no change to policy)

Broadbent has voted with the majority to keep rates at 0.5 percent in his first three meetings.

In his first interview since joining the MPC in June, he said that he had dropped some of his earlier more hawkish views, when he was concerned that high inflation could damage public confidence in the Bank and trigger a wage-price spiral.

"The outlook for growth domestically as well as globally has weakened in the last three or four months, so I would describe myself now as much more in the middle of the debate," the former Goldman Sachs economist said on August 22.

DAVID MILES

(August vote -- no change to policy)

Miles began a three-year stint on the MPC in June 2009, having previously worked as chief UK economist at Morgan Stanley.

He is considered one of the more dovish members, and warned on August 15 that Britain's economic recovery was fragile, but not sufficiently so to warrant further quantitative easing.

He added that the most likely outcome was that "activity does continue to increase, gross domestic product rises and we might get back to something closer to average rates of growth and inflation moves back down towards target level.

ADAM POSEN

(August vote -- expand QE by 50 billion pounds)

Posen, a U.S. academic, is the arch-dove on the committee. Since October he has urged fellow policymakers to expand the Bank's quantitative easing programme.

In an opinion piece for Reuters on August 31, Posen said that all G7 central banks should expand asset purchases to boost the world economy, and said the failure of past QE to be as successful as hoped was due to its insufficient scale.

Concerns about inflation in advanced economies were illusory, with wage and credit growth tepid and bond yields at long-term lows, he added.

MARTIN WEALE

(August vote -- no change to policy)

Weale surprised many economists by dropping his call for higher interest rates last month, having backed a 25 basis point increase since February.

Minutes to August's MPC meeting showed that while he and Spencer Dale were still concerned that a long period of above target inflation could potentially become entrenched, "recent developments had weakened the case for removing some of the monetary stimulus."

In a speech on August 25, Weale explained how further QE could be effective if the Bank focussed its attention on longer-dated gilts, where yields are still well above the Bank's base rate, though he also made clear that it was not yet time for such a move.

