LONDON The Bank of England looks set to launch a third round of bond purchases in July after unexpected news that such a decision was already the closest of calls this month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

A sharp fall in inflation reported for last month would give the Monetary Policy Committee, already narrowly split with four in favour and five against, some room to raise the programme to 375 billion pounds from the 325 billion spent thus far.

The probability of such an outcome shot up to 80 percent in the latest Reuters poll of around 50 analysts, conducted on Wednesday after the latest MPC minutes were published.

That is up sharply from a 50-50 chance it would happen at some point in the future, not next month, according to a poll published last week, and just a 25 percent chance in a poll taken in late May.

As Spanish and Italian government borrowing costs shoot ever higher, worries are intensifying about the euro zone, Britain's main trading partner, and whether Spain might need a sovereign bailout that would surely cost hundreds of billions of euros.

Bank Governor Mervyn King was in the minority calling for more stimulus last month, the first time he was outvoted in five years. While that is rare, it is even more rare for the head of the central bank continuously not to get his way.

"With the vote 5-4 and with the governor urging more stimulus now, you couldn't really wish for a stronger hint that the MPC as a whole will sanction more quantitative easing next month," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

Shaw has been calling for a third round of "quantitative easing", or QE3, for a while now, and he expects 50 billion pounds of additional purchases, in line with the consensus. Nearly all agreed that would happen next month.

The MPC has limited policy choices right now, given that the base interest rate is at a record low of 0.50 percent. It is widely agreed the MPC will not likely cut the rate it such a move would do very little to stimulate the economy.

But with inflation falling sharply to a two-year low of 2.8 percent in May - still above the Bank's 2 percent target - the Bank may have a little more room for policy manoeuvres than in previous months.

Britain is currently in a mild recession. Employment has flatlined over the past year, house prices outside of London are falling, and many small businesses and households are struggling to get credit.

That is even after 325 billion pounds of printed money spent on gilts by the Bank. Forecasts for the eventual size of the programme went as high as 500 billion pounds, unchanged from the last poll.

HOW EFFECTIVE

Analysts are far from unanimous about the effectiveness of a policy tool buying government bonds directly from banks as a method of increasing the supply of money in the wider economy, let alone to get it growing again.

Twenty-five of 43 economists said another round of QE would be effective, while a large number of economists, 18, all of whom forecast more QE, said it would not be effective in bringing the economy out of recession.

"You get diminishing returns with every round of QE. The first round was helpful in that it provided liquidity to dysfunctional money markets," said Investec's Shaw.

"Now do you get much bang for your buck? Probably not huge. With gilt yields at 1.6 percent you're not going to push them down much more."

Shaw, along with many other forecasters, said that key to reviving the moribund economy is getting banks lending again to small and medium-sized businesses, which make up for 60 percent of private sector employment.

Only a handful of respondents - mainly based outside of the UK and who may not be following the policy moves as closely - said that there was a lower than 50 percent probability the MPC would fire up the printing presses in July.

The forecasting community has run circles around the issue of whether or not the Bank will print more money. As of Wednesday, the debate changed to not if, but how much.

"There could be some debate about whether a larger extension that 50 billion pounds might be delivered in July, but we remain with the view that a 50 billion is most likely," said Allan Monks, economist at JP Morgan.

