CHATHAM, England The Bank of England is not considering buying other assets than government bonds in order to boost the ailing economy, policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday.

"There is a disagreement in the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) about how useful it is and how risky it is for Committee on behalf of the Bank to purchase things other than government securities," Posen said at a seminar hosted by the University of Greenwich in Chatham, southeast England.

"Parallel to the discussion we have had in the MPC - I don't want to say we're currently considering it because we are not - the leadersip of the Treasury is very concerned about the government intervening in financial markets, having risky assets on its balance sheet and running foul of state aid laws," he said.

The central bank launched a third round of quantitative easing asset purchases last week, announcing to buy another 50 billion pounds of government bonds over the next four months.

Posen, who will leave the interest rate setting MPC at the end of August, has been in favour of buying private sector assets such as mortgage-backed securities in order to boost lending, but Bank governor Mervyn King is firmly opposed to it.

Posen welcomed the 'funding for lending' scheme announced by King and Chancellor George Osborne last month.

"It is progress," he told reporters after his speech.

Posen also said he was pleased that opposition leader Ed Miliband, in a speech earlier on Monday, appeared to have embraced a plan to securitise loans to small businesses that he had suggested almost a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sophie Kirby; writing by Sven Egenter)