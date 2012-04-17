LONDON Figures showing that British inflation ticked up in March do not change the Bank of England's view of the economy, its policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday.

"If the core inflation rate doesn't come down on a sustained basis, then we have got to rethink," he said at a conference at the London School of Economics. "One month of any data point, even one quarter, doesn't change (our view)."

Posen has sounded cautiously optimistic about the British economy in recent months, especially since the European Central Bank has injected a trillion euros of liquidity to prop up euro zone banks and business surveys have pointed to growth.

Nonetheless, official economic data has been patchy and Posen and fellow Monetary Policy Committee member David Miles voted in March for the BoE to increase its quantitative easing asset purchase total to 350 billion pounds from 325 billion.

How he voted at April's meeting - which also left QE unchanged at 325 billion - will not become clear until the BoE publishes MPC minutes on Wednesday.

"What we have always said...is that we have to watch what's happening, and I think when you read the minutes tomorrow you'll see we are very aware of that (inflation)," Posen said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Michelle Martin)