CHATHAM, England British government spending cuts appear to have had a bigger effect on the economy than some Bank of England officials had expected, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday.

"The big thing is, when your government is cutting its budget deficit it tends to drag down consumption," Posen said at a seminar hosted by the University of Greenwich in Chatham, southeast England.

Members of the Bank's 9-member Monetary Policy Committee had debated the size of spending cuts' impact on demand, Posen said, adding that he had argued for a larger impact, or 'multiplier'.

"It turns out the multiplier is big," he said.

The coalition committed to largely eliminating the country's large budget deficit over five years when it came to power in 2010. This deadline has since been pushed back another two years.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sophie Kirby; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)