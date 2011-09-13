WOTTON-UNDER-EDGE, England The Bank of England should immediately inject more monetary stimulus into the economy and help the government to set up and fund a new bank to boost lending to small and medium size businesses, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday.

Posen -- who has been a lone voice on the bank's 9-man Monetary Policy Committee in calling for more economic stimulus since last October -- repeated his long-standing call for more quantitative easing, but added that more needed to be done.

"Unfortunately, the underlying economic situation in the UK and throughout the G7 is that serious," he said in a speech in Wotton-under-Edge, in south-west England.

"That central banks have failed to take sufficient additional stimulative action over the last year has made the prospects worse. Recent developments both across the Channel and across the Atlantic, even if largely foreseeable, may make things much worse in turn, especially since that would mean a simultaneous contraction in much of the advanced world," he said.

Posen said the BoE should start off with 50 billion pounds of gilt purchases "tilted towards the longer end of the maturity spectrum" over the next three months.

In addition, he suggested that the central bank and government should cooperate to boost lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and new businesses.

He said the government should set up two new public institutions to address the investment gap by increasing the availability of credit.

One would be a public bank or authority for lending to small business; the other, an entity to bundle and securitise loans made to SMEs, which he suggests calling Bennie (British Enterprise Investment Equity).

The BoE could then purchase more gilts on the secondary market, effectively financing the SME bank.

"The Bank could then commit to discounting the securities from Bennie ... and, as needed various loans and other assets from the new SME bank," he said.

The BoE has left interest rates unchanged at the record low of 0.5 percent and also kept its stock of asset purchases unchanged at 200 billion pounds this month.

Economists are keen to see whether another member of the MPC joined Posen this month in his call for further asset purchases. Minutes are due next week.

Posen urged global central bankers in a column on Reuters two weeks ago to boost the faltering global economy with more quantitative easing.

The economy has barely grown since last September and the recent slump in share prices and the global economic cooling have triggered fears of a renewed recession.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)