LONDON Britain's economic situation is not as dire as some fear, as private-sector job growth and exports painted a brighter picture, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"But that's not to say it's a satisfactory recovery," Posen was quoted as saying by the Kent Messenger newspaper in an article on its website. "Going forward, we think the British economy will tick up towards 2 percent growth rate towards 2013 - 2014," he said.

The situation was "not great but not as terrible as some people make it out to be. Confidence is lacking and people are not quite ready to make the big investment. Most are rebuilding their workforces, keeping them stable, giving minimal pay rises," said Posen, who had been visiting businesses in Kent.

Posen urged banks to lend more to small businesses. "I think it's legitimate to say they've gone too far in terms of their excessive caution," he was reported as saying.

The Bank of England launched a third round of quantitative easing asset purchases last week in order to stimulate the economy, mired in recession.

