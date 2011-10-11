NEW YORK Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday he was "pleased" the bank had decided to further ease monetary policy last week.

Posen had long advocated an expansion of the Bank's 200 billion pound asset purchase program. The Bank on October 6 launched a second round of quantitative easing to defend Britain's faltering economy against the euro zone debt crisis, pledging to buy 75 billion pounds of assets with new money in a dramatic move to stave off recession.

The decision by the Bank highlighted the precarious state of Britain's economy as global growth slows, government spending cuts and tax hikes bite, and consumers face high inflation and slow wage rises.

