Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
NEW YORK Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday he was "pleased" the bank had decided to further ease monetary policy last week.
Posen had long advocated an expansion of the Bank's 200 billion pound asset purchase program. The Bank on October 6 launched a second round of quantitative easing to defend Britain's faltering economy against the euro zone debt crisis, pledging to buy 75 billion pounds of assets with new money in a dramatic move to stave off recession.
The decision by the Bank highlighted the precarious state of Britain's economy as global growth slows, government spending cuts and tax hikes bite, and consumers face high inflation and slow wage rises.
LONDON British employers struggled to find the staff they needed in January, forcing them to increase starting salaries for permanent staff at the fastest pace in nine months, a survey showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported a better-than-expected 71 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit due to shrinking losses at U.S. unit Sprint Corp and strength in its domestic telecommunications business.