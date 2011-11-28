NEW YORK Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday he is more worried about stagflation than inflation or deflation, and that central bankers need to guard against making the mistakes of the 1930s.

"What I'm worried about is stagflation," said Posen, when asked what he was more worried about over the next three to five years.

"It's not about inflation or deflation, it's about very large real shocks bumping the economy up and down around a relatively austere, low-growth path," Posen added.

Speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Posen said he fears that 50 years from now, policy will be viewed in the same way the Depression era is now.

"If we repeat the mistakes of the past and prematurely tighten or insufficiently loosen, whatever you do on fiscal policy, whatever you do on financial regulation will be overwhelmed by that mistake," Posen added.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)