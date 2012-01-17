LONDON The world economy is not at risk of run-away inflation over the next 10-20 years, but central banks will have to deal with shocks from long-term changes in countries' terms of trade, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday.

Posen did not address the immediate policy outlook for the Bank of England in his speech to London's Royal Institute for International Affairs, and instead focused on parallels between the economy in the late 19th century and the present day.

"There are some people out there concerned that we are facing a coming period of inflation, with central banks untethered, if not actively inflating away government debt. These concerns are unfounded," he said.

"The challenge for monetary policy will be to keep inflation expectations anchored in the face of real rather than nominal volatility, coming from both sustained long-term movements in relative prices ... and shorter, sharper real shocks," he added.

Wage-price spirals would be rare, and deflation would occur more often than in the recent past, he continued.

Posen also predicted that the U.S. dollar would remain the "leading global currency," but lose its status as the single dominant reserve currency.

* For the full speech, see www.bankofengland.co.uk/

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Susan Fenton)