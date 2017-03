LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday that Nick Prettejohn, an external member of the board of its financial regulator, has stepped down with immediate effect.

"A process for finding a replacement on the board will begin immediately," the Bank said in a statement.

Prettejohn joined the board of the Prudential Regulation Authority last June and is leaving to pursue "a future outside regulation", the BoE added.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)