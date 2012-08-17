The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky, London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain's weak labour productivity since the financial crisis seems to be due to sector-specific problems rather than broader national or international factors, research co-written by Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday.

British economic output has been much lower than relatively healthy employment levels would normally point to since the crisis, raising concerns either that there is a wave of joblessness to come or that the economy's long-run growth path may have weakened.

The UK economy has been much slower to recover from the financial crisis than the United States, Germany or France. Whether this is mostly due to the euro zone debt crisis, government austerity, or pre-existing weaknesses in the British economy is the subject of fierce academic and political debate.

The Bank paper, written by Weale and two other central bank economists, suggests weakness in specific economic sectors - rather than generalised problems - may play a bigger role in Britain's problems than thought.

"In light of the current UK policy debate on stagnating labour productivity, our findings suggest that any credible explanation of this phenomenon will need to focus on differences between sectors," the paper concluded.

The study did not specify which economic sectors were to blame for weak productivity. But financial services - which bore the brunt of the crisis - make up a bigger share of Britain's economy than in the other countries in the study, the United States, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.

The highly productive British oil and gas sector is also in decline as North Sea reserves slowly dwindle.

For all countries, international factors were the main reason for the sharp slumps output that took place at the start of the financial crisis. But after that, international headwinds dissipated.

In Britain's case, so-called "idiosyncratic" and country-specific factors appeared to be the main reasons behind below-average growth from mid-2009 onwards until the study ended in the third-quarter of 2011.

During this period, the Bank blamed a lack of bank credit and high global commodity prices for weak growth, and since the middle of last year, it has increasingly focused on headwinds from the euro zone debt crisis.

Britain's economy fell back into recession in the fourth quarter of 2011.

