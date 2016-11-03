A bus passes the Bank of England in the City of London February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it would continue bond purchases for another three months until it reaches its target of 435 billion pounds, but would lower the size of each buy back to 1.0 billion pounds.

Over the previous three months the BoE has held reverse auctions to buy 1.17 billion pounds of gilts three times a week, buying tranches of gilts with maturities of three to seven years, seven to 15 years and 15 years and longer.

On Thursday the BoE said it would continue to hold such auctions between Nov. 7 and Feb. 1, with a break during the weeks of Dec. 19, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Corporate bond purchases would continue as before, with a similar break over the Christmas and New Year season.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)