LONDON The Bank of England's first round of asset purchases gave the economy a significant boost but any future quantitative easing may not have the same impact, the Bank said in its quarterly bulletin.

Its analysis showed that the 200 billion pounds in purchases of mainly medium and long-dated gilts between March 2009 and January 2010 boosted the level of gross domestic product between 1.5 and 2 percent, the Bank said in its bulletin published on Monday.

"The evidence presented in the article suggests that the effects were economically significant," BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said in the foreword to the bulletin.

"But there is considerable uncertainty around these estimates, and the precise impact of asset purchases or sales is likely to vary depending on the circumstances in which they are conducted," Dale said.

"The Monetary Policy Committee will continue to monitor and assess the impact of its asset purchases to date, in order to inform any future decisions on either selling the assets back or making further purchases."

The analysis comes at a time when more and more economists expect the Bank to launch a fresh round of asset purchases because the economic recovery is faltering.

Dale noted in the foreword of the report that conditions in financial markets deteriorated markedly between the quarterly bulletin published in June and the end of August.

Some BoE watchers have voiced doubts about the effectiveness of future asset purchases as yields on government debt are already at record-lows, though policymakers such as Martin Weale have said further easing would work.

At the same time, inflation is running at 4.5 percent, more than twice the Bank's target.

The BoE researchers said their analysis had indicated that the first round of quantitative added between 0.75 and 1.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Sven Egenter)