LONDON The Bank of England will expand its quantitative easing programme if necessary, Monetary Policy Committee member Charles Bean said in a newspaper interview, adding that the latest 75 billion pound round of asset purchases will help sustain demand.

"If we need to undertake further asset purchases, then we will do so," Bean told the Guardian in an interview published in its Thursday edition.

"The benefit of the additional asset purchases that we are undertaking now is that it will help to sustain demand; it will help to contain the rise in unemployment. There will be more room for companies to pay some wage increases next year."

Bean added that Britain might join a recapitalisation plan for Europe's banks now under consideration.

"It may be that, given how the plan is designed, that the chancellor (British finance minister) may decide it is appropriate for the UK to be part of this too."

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi and Olesya Dmitracova)