LONDON The Bank of England will seriously consider launching a second round of quantitative easing at October's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due to a rapidly darkening economic outlook as concerns mount about a euro zone sovereign default.

Economists polled by Reuters see a 40 percent chance of more quantitative easing next week -- and a 75 percent chance overall, compared to a one-in-three chance just a month ago.

Minutes of September's MPC meeting showed that most members regarded the case for further monetary easing then as finely balanced, and some were prepared to vote for more quantitative easing at a future meeting if the economy did not improve.

In the minutes, the MPC said that further asset purchases were its preferred option for loosening policy, although it did discuss a range of other options. Adam Posen, the sole MPC member already calling for asset purchases, also set out some additional ideas this month for boosting the flow of credit through the economy.

QUANTITATIVE EASING VIA CONVENTIONAL GILT PURCHASES

- What? Expansion of existing policy of buying conventional British government bonds with maturities of at least three years with newly-created central bank money.

- Pros: Bank and market familiar with implementation after earlier 200 billion pound programme. Plentiful supply of debt to purchase, enabling large amounts of stimulus to be delivered rapidly. Policy has track record of reducing gilt yields and may also have helped ease symptoms of financial market stress such as risk premia on commercial loans, according to the Bank.

Policymakers judged asset purchases to be the best approach out of a number of options discussed at September's MPC meeting.

- Cons: Two-year gilt yields are barely above the Bank's 0.5 percent Bank Rate, and yields out to 30 years are close to record lows, limiting the further gains that QE can bring. Moreover, these longer-dated gilt yields -- which have the most potential to fall -- have less influence on British lending rates than 30-year Treasuries do on U.S. rates, as most British firms and households borrow at shorter maturities. And even if borrowing costs fall, there is no guarantee that firms will want to invest or consumers will want to borrow.

If it causes sterling to weaken, higher inflation may further sap consumer demand, and some economists also worry that QE lacks the shock value that helped boost confidence in 2009.

- Probability if Bank chooses to loosen policy: High

QUANTITATIVE EASING AND OTHER FINANCIAL ASSET PURCHASES

- What? Broadening of QE purchases to include other financial market assets such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, mortgage-backed securities or index-linked gilts.

- Pros: Major corporate bond and commercial paper purchases would bypass banks to directly lower the cost of new borrowing for businesses, unlike buying gilts.

Index-linked gilt purchases would also ensure that conventional gilt investors did not simply shift gilt holdings to the inflation-linked sector and were encouraged instead to buy riskier assets.

- Cons: British corporate bond and commercial paper market small and illiquid compared to most G7 countries, potentially making the Bank the dominant price-setter in the market. Purchases would benefit specific companies or banks, risking politicising the Bank. Owning corporate bonds would also increase the credit risk facing the Bank. Both these factors would make it preferable to act in concert with the finance ministry.

Firms large enough to access corporate bond and commercial paper markets have the most favourable borrowing conditions, so Bank action here would not provide help where it is needed most. The index-linked gilt market is illiquid and higher prices would raise cost to firms of running employee pension schemes.

- Probability if Bank loosens policy: Low, apart from a high probability of continuation of Bank's existing small-scale corporate bond and commercial paper trading, which is aimed at maintaining market liquidity rather than monetary policy ends.

COMMITMENT TO KEEP RATES LOW

- What? Public commitment to keep interest rates low for an "extended period," like that made by the U.S. Federal Reserve

- Pros: Easy to do. Would reduce bond rates, pushing down the cost of borrowing for firms able to issue corporate bonds and making it cheaper for banks to raise long-term finance

- Cons: May have little impact as economists already do not expect rates to rise in the foreseeable future. Bank Governor Mervyn King rejected this course at an August news conference, although policymakers did discuss the topic further at September's MPC meeting. It limits the Bank's freedom of movement if growth or inflation surprise on the upside, and may also deter investment if firms view it as a signal that economic conditions will remain bleak for an extended period.

- Probability if Bank loosens policy: Medium

"OPERATION TWIST"

- What? Fed-style policy of selling shorter-dated government bonds to buy longer maturities, flattening the yield curve without requiring an increase in the total amount of gilts purchased.

- Pros: Reduces the cost of long-term investment, without pumping more money into the economy in a way that could generate inflation. Discussed by MPC at September meeting. MPC member Martin Weale argued in August that 30-year yields are still above levels for equivalent government debt in the 19th century, implying scope for further reductions.

- Cons: Would offer less stimulus than new asset purchases funded by central bank money. UK firms and households less sensitive to long-dated yields than those in the United States. Selling short-dated gilts at a time of unpredictable bond market demand for European fixed income may increase volatility.

The policy's effectiveness could be offset if the UK Debt Management Office boosted issuance of longer maturities in response to market demand.

- Probability if Bank loosens policy: Low

NEW STATE BANK TO LEND TO SMALLER BUSINESSES

- What? New publicly-funded bank to lend to small and medium-sized businesses which have been turned down by mainstream banks. Government's costs in setting it up would be funded indirectly by Bank purchase of gilts, and Bank could accept bank's assets as collateral. A separate agency could be set up to securitise some of the loans to SMEs.

- Pros: Would ensure that gilt purchases translate into lending to businesses and boost competition in the banking market, without involving the Bank directly in credit risk or decisions about funding specific firms. Agency would help direct capital market funds to firms too small to access capital markets directly. Advocated by Posen in a speech on September 13.

- Cons: Requires government backing, but lacks support from Business Secretary Vince Cable. MPC members Spencer Dale and Ben Broadbent also sceptical. Time-consuming to establish and could expose the government to credit risk. State-backed banks in other countries have a mixed track record.

- Probability if Bank loosens policy: Low

RATE CUT TO 0.25 PCT

- What? Cutting the Bank's benchmark Bank Rate to 0.25 percent from 0.50 percent.

- Pros: Easy to implement and communicate, would modestly reduce banks' short-term funding costs. Discussed by MPC at September meeting.

- Cons: Bank has said that further rate cuts would not bring any material benefit. Risks appearing a token gesture given scale of past easing, suggesting MPC is even more concerned about economy yet has limited tools to act. Impact likely to be marginal on corporate and household borrowing costs.

- Probability if Bank loosens policy: Low

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Nisbet)