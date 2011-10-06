LONDON The Bank of England launched a second round of quantitative easing to boost Britain's faltering economy on Thursday, pledging to buy 75 billion pounds of assets with newly created money.

Following are some key facts about QE and how the Bank will implement the purchases.

WHAT IS QUANTITATIVE EASING?

The normal way a modern central bank boosts demand in an economy is by reducing the interest rate it charges banks, which trickles through to lower borrowing costs for firms and households, encouraging extra investment and spending. But when the central bank's interest rate is practically zero -- as is the case in Britain now -- it cannot continue with this method. So instead of easing monetary policy by lowering the price it charges banks to borrow, it increases the quantity of money available, hence the term 'quantitative easing'.

HOW DOES THE BOE DO QUANTITATIVE EASING?

The Bank creates money by stating that it holds more money in its accounts than it did previously -- the modern, electronic equivalent of cranking up the presses that print banknotes. It gets the money into the banking system by buying existing financial assets, and paying with the money it has just created.

WHAT DOES THE BOE BUY?

Almost exclusively British government bonds, the IOUs issued by the government to fund spending it cannot cover with current tax revenue. Given the scale of the Bank's purchases -- 75 billion pounds -- there are few other assets that would be suitable. The market for British corporate bonds is too small for the Bank to be able to buy much, and if it bought shares there is a much greater risk it will not get its money back when it reverses the policy after the economy has recovered.

In its first round of asset purchases between March 2009 and February 2010, the Bank bought assets worth 200 billion pounds.

HOW EXACTLY DOES THE BOE BUY GILTS?

The Bank plans to complete its purchases over the next four months, holding three auctions a week to buy gilts. Auctions on Mondays will be for gilts with maturities of 3-10 years, Tuesdays for more than 25 years and Wednesdays for 10-25 years. At each auction the Bank plans to buy 1.7 billion pounds of gilts, having detailed the exact ones it is looking for the Thursday before. Roughly speaking, the Bank buys gilts from whoever offers them most cheaply.

The Bank will not buy gilts with maturities under three years, those with payments linked to inflation or any gilt in which it already holds at least 70 percent of the stock.

SO HOW DOES THIS HELP THE ECONOMY?

The Bank has identified several ways. First, buying gilts pushes up their price, meaning the government can offer a lower interest rate when it sells new ones to finance future spending. The same goes for big companies which offer corporate bonds, where rates are linked to those for government debt.

Second, the lower yields on offer for government bonds makes them a less attractive place for domestic investors to park funds, and encouraging them to invest in riskier, but more rewarding areas like company start-ups.

Third, lower yields also make gilts a less attractive place for foreign investors to park cash, leading to currency outflows that weaken sterling and make British exports more competitive. Finally, the mere fact that the Bank is acting is hoped to boost business confidence, encouraging investment and job creation.

Overall the Bank estimates that its first round of QE raised the level of GDP by 1.5 to 2.0 percent.

WHAT'S THE CATCH?

The question is whether more money sloshing round the British economy encourages firms to produce more, or just to put up prices. British inflation is well above the Bank's 2 percent target, at 4.5 percent, and is forecast by the Bank to hit 5 percent this year before falling sharply in 2012.

