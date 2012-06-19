LONDON Labour productivity in Britain's dominant service sector may have suffered a lasting slowdown since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the Bank of England said in its bulletin for the second quarter, published on Wednesday.

Although the report did not discuss policy implications, a slowdown in underlying productivity would suggest there are limits to how much the central bank's quantitative easing programme, aimed at stimulating demand, can boost the economy.

In its latest Inflation Report, out in May, the Bank forecast that underlying productivity growth was likely to pick up in a couple of years' time to a little below its historical average rate. But that outlook was "highly uncertain", it added, "particularly because it is unclear why productivity growth has been so subdued in the recent past".

Following are some key points from the bulletin on this and other issues.

LABOUR PRODUCTIVITY

Since the 2008-2009 recession, Britain's labour productivity has been weak compared to what was observed following previous financial crises and relative to what occurred in other developed countries recently, the report's authors say.

Weak productivity in Britain resulted from a very large fall in output accompanied by employment that remained close to the average of the past.

Poor performance in the service sector is the main reason why Britain's overall labour productivity remains well below the level it would be at if its pre-crisis trend continued.

"The low growth rates witnessed in the post-crisis period have been so much weaker than the pre-crisis average rates for so long that it is hard to ignore the possibility that underlying productivity in this sector may have slowed," the article says.

Britain's energy sector also stands out due to its low labour productivity. Its trends are more likely to be structural - as North Sea oil fields have aged and extracting oil has become harder - rather than cyclical, and so again point to a possible fall in underlying productivity.

"It is too early to say whether the level and growth rate of UK labour productivity will remain weak, or whether, when demand recovers, productivity will return to the higher rates seen during the pre-crisis period," the authors conclude.

QE IMPACT ON GILT YIELDS

Gilt market participants have learned how the Bank's QE decisions depend on Britain's economic outlook and so they tend to form their expectations of gilt purchases when economic news and data are released, the bulletin says.

"Expectations of policy changes which are already widely anticipated will have little market impact when they are actually announced," it adds. "This makes it increasingly difficult to identify the impact of QE on gilt yields."

To overcome the problem, this article examines the reaction of gilt yields to BoE announcements that contained "largely unanticipated" news about the maturities of bonds the central bank was going to buy - namely, in March 2009, August 2009 and February 2012.

The article focuses on the way Bank purchases can affect the supply of gilts of a particular duration and consequently their prices and yields.

It estimates that this "local supply channel" accounts for around a half of the reduction in gilt yields due to QE and the strength of this channel has remained broadly constant since QE was introduced in 2009.

"The impact on gilt yields is only the first leg of the transmission to spending and inflation," the authors note. "The analysis in this article cannot necessarily be used to draw conclusions about the wider economic effects of QE."

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

During 2011, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee expressed concern that as consumer price inflation stayed firmly above its 2 percent target, Britons would adjust upwards their expectations of future inflation. This, in turn, could make inflation itself more persistent as companies raised prices or employees negotiated higher pay deals.

That risk has receded a little relative to the period between 2010 and the first half of 2011. However, as long as inflation is above target, some risk remains, the authors say.

PAYMENTS FOR CUSTOMERS OF FAILING BANKS

In a situation where a bank is in difficulty or fails, ensuring that customers can continue to make and receive payments is critical for financial stability but may become challenging, the article says. It highlights some possible enhancements to existing payment schemes to minimise any disruption in such an event.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)