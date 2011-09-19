LONDON The Bank of England published its third quarterly bulletin of the year on Monday, addressing areas such as quantitative easing, global securities lending and sterling markets.

Here is a summary of some of the articles:

QUANTITATIVE EASING

A review of the central bank's 200 billion pound asset purchase programme in 2009-10 concludes it had a "significant" economic impact, depressing gilt yields by around 100 basis points.

Evidence suggests the policy was equivalent to a 1.5-3 percentage point cut to the bank's key interest rate.

The effect of any second round of asset purchases "may be very different" from the first because the economic and financial backdrop has changed.

"So it cannot be assumed that the magnitude of the effects will necessarily be the same," the article said.

SECURITIES LENDING MARKET

The article concludes that global securities lending helps to improve the markets' liquidity, efficiency and smooth running. However, they can also create risks which can undermine stability.

For example, securities lending increases the links between finance companies. When coupled with unclear pricing, that can "amplify contagion in times of stress," the report said.

New regulation on securities lending may help to lessen the risks and the BoE will continue to monitor developments closely.

STERLING MARKETS AND OPERATIONS

The article reviewed the sterling financial markets between the bank's last Quarterly Bulletin and August 26, 2011.

It found that volatility rose across a range of markets as investors avoided risky assets and sought out "safe haven" investments.

"Contacts noted that the functioning of some markets had, at times, become impaired," the article noted.

Worries about global growth, the European banking system and the U.S. downgrade by Standard & Poor's were among the biggest concerns. Equity markets fell sharply and gilt yields fell to record lows.

Sterling was relatively stable against its major trading partners during the period covered by the bulletin, the report said. However, it depreciated by 7 percent against the Swiss franc and 5 percent against the Japanese yen due to "flight to safety" trade, the report said.

MEASURING FINANCIAL SECTOR OUTPUT

Britain's financial sector grew more than twice as fast as the UK economy as a whole in the decade before the financial crisis, the article states.

However, it is hard to measure the sector's exact contribution to output and it may have been smaller than official data suggest, the article says.

"Finding practical ways of measuring the output of financial firms accurately is challenging," it says.

"Policymakers need to understand the extent to which estimates of financial sector output may be subject to uncertainty."

Also, uncertainty over the size of the financial sector could create problems in measuring its contribution to Gross Domestic Product and the output gap.

It concludes that the sector's output was probably over-estimated before the financial crisis, but that any distortions to past GDP growth were "relatively small," possibly around 0.1 percentage points per year over the 1997-2007 period.

* The full bulletin is on the BoE website, here

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)