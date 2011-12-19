LONDON The Bank of England published its final quarterly bulletin of the year on Monday, including chapters on household finances, Britain's external trade and financial markets.

Here is a summary of some of the key conclusions:

HOUSEHOLD FINANCES

In the foreword to the bulletin, Bank of England chief economist Spencer Dale singles out the weakness in household consumption as "a key reason why the pace of the recovery has been disappointing".

Citing a survey of households in September, the report says many Britons were struggling financially, with half of respondents hit by the government's austerity policy, mainly through lower incomes and higher taxes.

"Reported levels of financial distress had remained elevated but had been contained by the low level of Bank Rate and some forbearance by lenders," it says.

Twelve percent of households have had problems paying for their accommodation in the last 12 months, it adds.

In response to financial difficulties, many were trying to find a new job or work longer hours.

"Looking ahead, households were uncertain about future incomes and expected to continue to be influenced by the fiscal tightening. Households in aggregate did not expect to change the amount they saved."

EXTERNAL TRADE

The sterling effective exchange rate depreciated by around 25 percent between mid-2007 and early 2009 and, four years after the depreciation began, a large part of its impact on Britain's trade should have come through, the Bank of England says.

"And indeed, between 2007 Q2 (the quarter before the depreciation began) and 2011 Q3, the net trade deficit roughly halved," the bulletin notes.

Sterling's weakness has encouraged overseas companies and households to spend considerably more on British goods and reduced spending abroad by holidaying Britons -- so-called travel services imports.

However, financial services exports fell because of the financial crisis and there has been less of an effect from weaker sterling on exports of other services and non-travel imports.

"That may reflect the fact that the United Kingdom has become more specialised in its production or that a large price-level difference still exists with other emerging economies," the report says.

COMPANIES' USE OF CAPITAL MARKETS

While only a small number of British companies issue public debt or equity, they account for around one sixth of total private sector employment and around half of total British domestic investment, Dale says in the foreword.

The bulletin says that, since the start of the financial crisis in 2007, bond and equity issuance has helped some large companies reduce the impact of tighter bank lending and the worsening economic outlook on investment and hiring.

Broadening access to public capital markets may therefore be beneficial for the economy, it adds.

However, many smaller companies may have been unable to find alternatives to bank funding.

The report notes that the government is exploring ways of developing non-bank lending channels, including forms of bond issuance, for small and medium-sized firms, in reference to the autumn budget statement by finance minister George Osborne.

"Central banks can also play a role in maintaining orderly financial markets to support issuance of public debt or equity. For example, the Bank of England has intervened in the sterling corporate bond market since 2009 as part of its Asset Purchase Facility operations," the bulletin's authors write.

MARKETS AND OPERATIONS

This chapter covers the period between the last bulletin out in September and November 25 and says that during that time worries about the euro zone multiplied, weighing on financial markets.

"Against this backdrop, most primary capital markets continued to experience low levels of activity as investors sought to reduce their exposures to risky assets," Dale writes in the foreword.

"This contributed to a further deterioration in bank funding conditions. Policymakers in the United Kingdom and abroad eased monetary policy and announced a range of measures designed to mitigate risks to financial stability."

OTC DERIVATIVES

This article examines different ways in which over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives can be traded, ahead of a requirement for many such instruments to be traded on exchanges or electronic platforms by the end of 2012.

It highlights the possible trade-offs between increasing transparency and/or widening access on the one hand, and maintaining liquidity on the other.

The bulletin says that liquidity provision depends on many factors, including the willingness of dealers to provide continuous prices, their ability to manage the inventory risk arising from their role as market makers, and the ability of customers to execute large or sensitive trades with minimum price impact.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by John Stonestreet)