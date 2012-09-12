LONDON Britain's record-low government bond yields reflect expectations of a prolonged spell of ultra-loose monetary policy and provide no signs of a change in investors' long-term risk assessment or inflation expectations, the Bank's research showed.

"The most likely explanation is that 10-year spot yields are low because monetary policy is expected to remain loose for longer than in previous easing cycles," the Bank said in its quarterly bulletin published on Thursday.

The researchers looked into the drivers behind the fall in 10-year yields, which hit a record low of around 1.4 percent in July, because market rates hold information about markets' expectations of future policy rates, inflation and risk.

Some central bankers are concerned that investors may be pricing in permanently higher inflation as it has now stayed above the Banks' 2 percent target for nearly three years.

But the researchers found no evidence for this. Inflation risk premia and expectations have risen from the low levels hit at the height of the financial crisis, but stayed near their pre-crisis levels, "suggesting that inflation expectations have not become less well-anchored", the report said.

A second article in the bulletin on inflation options -- financial instruments to insure against future inflation outturns -- said investors' uncertainty about future inflation rose substantially during the crisis and remains high.

The bulletin also contained the Bank of England's analysis of the distributional effects of quantitative easing presented two weeks ago, and an article about a new top-down stress-testing model for the banking system.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Ron Askew)