LONDON Bank of England policymakers have been out in force over the past month, explaining their decision to start a second round of quantitative easing by pointing to a looming economic slowdown and their expectations of a sharp fall in inflation.

Following is a summary of comments by the Monetary Policy Committee members since their October meeting. Click on the square brackets to view the full story.

CHARLIE BEAN (DEPUTY GOVERNOR), SPEECH TO COUNCIL OF MORTGAGE LENDERS, NOV. 3

"The probability of low growth outturns over the next year or so is materially higher now that it was in the early part of the year."

"The heightened tensions in financial markets are likely to have raised uncertainty more generally and further depressed household and business confidence."

"Our regional agents are already starting to tell us that some businesses are putting investments on hold as a result."

ADAM POSEN (EXTERNAL MEMBER), BBC INTERVIEW, NOV. 1

"Austerity in the short-term from fiscal policy is a drag on the economy."

"We have got a financial system that is not functioning very well, consumers are understandably scared, unemployment is high and is rising and so you don't expect growth to be strong and that's the message."

PAUL TUCKER (DEPUTY GOVERNOR), TIMES INTERVIEW, OCT. 28

A double-dip recession in Britain remains "within the bounds of possibility."

"Our ability to support demand and activity depends entirely on our commitment to achieving the 2 percent inflation target in the medium run."

"The best thing for savers is economic recovery. To have allowed the economy to lurch down into a spiral or vortex would have been hugely destructive for savers."

PAUL FISHER (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MARKETS), BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW, OCT. 27

"I think it (recession) is a significant chance. Looking at Q4 for example, at best it seems likely to be flat, could easily have negative growth, so the technical outcome of two quarters of negative growth in a row could quite easily come about."

ADAM POSEN (EXTERNAL MEMBER), REUTERS INTERVIEW, OCT. 26

"I think 75 billion is about right. It's a sensible amount and proportionate to the challenge we are facing."

ADAM POSEN (EXTERNAL MEMBER), CNBC INTERVIEW, OCT. 26

"What's right for the United Kingdom is to do ... 5 percent of GDP, which is a big number, but it's not an enormous number."

"It (UK inflation) has peaked. I'll bet you tuppence, I'll even bet you three pence that a year from now it's going to be below 2 percent."

SPENCER DALE (CHIEF ECONOMIST), MACCLESFIELD EXPRESS INTERVIEW, OCT. 26

"The good news is that I am pretty confident that inflation will fall sharply by the beginning of the next year, so the pain that households have been feeling should start to ease. That will help to reduce some of the pressure of household budgets."

"But we can only do so much to support growth in the UK when so much of what is affecting our economy is what is happening with the rest of the world. I hope in Europe, where uncertainty is weighing on our economy, can be addressed quickly."

MERVYN KING (GOVERNOR), PARLIAMENT COMMITTEE, OCT. 25

"Measures that are directed particularly on finding incentives for banks to lend specifically to SMEs ... is something which is appropriate for the government to do, and they have instruments to do it, which we don't."

MARTIN WEALE (EXTERNAL MEMBER), CHANNEL 4 INTERVIEW, OCT. 24

"The underlying rate of growth of the economy is weak now and I wouldn't be terribly surprised if we were to see output contract in the fourth quarter."

BEN BROADBENT (EXTERNAL MEMBER), FINANCIAL TIMES INTERVIEW, OCT. 24

Broadbent said the outcomes were "bimodal" and the BoE was likely either to increase QE or purchase less than 75 billion pounds of gilts with money created by the Bank, depending on the results of European decisions.

"One can imagine both a pretty marked improvement and a pretty marked deterioration, depending on what happens elsewhere in the world."

CHARLIE BEAN (DEPUTY GOVERNOR), BBC RADIO MANCHESTER INTERVIEW, OCT. 19

"The big squeeze on household incomes that we saw this year shouldn't be repeated next year. So there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for consumers."

BEN BROADBENT (EXTERNAL MEMBER), BBC RADIO LANCASHIRE INTERVIEW, OCT. 19

"We are confident that inflation will come back and that there will be a resumption of real income growth for households in 2012.... Beyond that we're hopeful that policymakers in Europe will take the necessary actions to sort out more fundamental imbalances."

BOE POLICY MINUTES, OCT. 19

"For some members, the substantial downside risks pointed to injecting a larger monetary stimulus than otherwise in order to place the UK economy in a stronger position were those risks to materialise," the minutes said. "Depending on developments in the euro area and financial markets, the size of the stimulus could be adjusted in either direction."

ADAM POSEN (EXTERNAL MEMBER), LANCASHIRE EVENING POST INTERVIEW, OCT. 19

"Right now, this one shot spike in inflation we are seeing is very temporary, it is a peak that coming down and it is going to come down pretty fast in the first half of next year."

"There's definitely ammo. QE is maybe a slightly less accurate ammo than interest rates but we definitely know it gets you there," he said. "It heads in the direction you aim it in and it makes a difference where you aim it."

MERVYN KING (GOVERNOR), SPEECH IN LIVERPOOL, OCT. 18

"In the absence of rebalancing, globally and especially in the euro area, we could be facing a recovery that is not merely reluctant but recalcitrant."

"The problems in the euro area and the marked slowing in the world economy have lengthened the period over which a return to normality is likely."

CHARLIE BEAN (DEPUTY GOVERNOR), GUARDIAN INTERVIEW, OCT. 13

"If we need to undertake further asset purchases, then we will do so."

"The benefit of the additional asset purchases that we are undertaking now is that it will help to sustain demand; it will help to contain the rise in unemployment. There will be more room for companies to pay some wage increases next year."

SPENCER DALE (CHIEF ECONOMIST), REUTERS INTERVIEW, OCT. 12

"(Future QE) will depend critically on what happens in our economy but even more importantly in the rest of the world."

"The main reason why our economic outlook has deteriorated very substantially over the past few months is what's happening in the rest of the world, and therefore, how we will set the stance of policy going forward."

DAVID MILES (EXTERNAL MEMBER), CNBC INTERVIEW, OCT. 11

"There are strong reasons for thinking that buying gilts will have a very desirable knock-on impact."

"It increases the demand for those corporate bonds which are substitutes for gilts."

MERVYN KING (GOVERNOR), SKY NEWS INTERVIEW, OCT. 6

"Clearly the impact of the rest of the world on the UK does threaten our recovery. That is why we took action today to try to head that off."

"We have taken pre-emptive action to try to prevent the slowdown from becoming too serious."

MERVYN KING (GOVERNOR), LETTER TO CHANCELLOR OSBORNE, OCT. 6

"In order to keep inflation on track to meet the target over the medium term, the committee judged that it was necessary to inject further monetary stimulus into the economy."

