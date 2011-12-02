LONDON Bank of England policymakers have been sending strong signals over the last month that they are gearing up to inject more stimulus into the economy, after their latest quarterly forecasts showed weak growth in the coming year and a sharp fall in inflation.

The central bank restarted its quantitative easing programme to buy gilts in October with a 75 billion pound cash boost, and most analysts reckon it will add a further 75 billion pounds when the current programme ends in February.

Following is a summary of comments by Monetary Policy Committee members since their November meeting.

MERVYN KING, NEWS CONFERENCE, DEC 1

"An erosion of confidence, lower asset prices and tighter credit conditions are further damaging the prospects for economic activity and will affect the ability of companies, households and governments to repay their debts, and that in turn will weaken banks' balance sheets further. This spiral is characteristic of a systemic crisis."

MERVYN KING, TREASURY COMMITTEE, NOV 28

"The rise in energy, food prices which brought about a squeeze on real take-home pay dampened consumption more than we had expected.

King also noted there were concerns about the health of banking systems around the industrialised world.

"And that's raised the cost to banks of obtaining funding and hence in turn the cost of borrowing to companies and households.

"These are enormous challenges and it will not be easy to get through this, and there will I think need to be a significant amount of rationalisation of debts and credits in the world before we are finally to emerge from the end of this."

"I think we are facing extraordinarily difficult conditions from overseas at precisely the point in our rebalancing when we need growth of overseas to make that rebalancing feasible."

ADAM POSEN, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS EVENT IN NEW YORK, NOV 28

"What I'm worried about is stagnation."

"It's not about inflation or deflation, it's about very large, real shocks bumping the economy up and down around a relatively austere, low-growth path."

"If we repeat the mistakes of the past and prematurely tighten or insufficiently loosen, whatever you do on fiscal policy, whatever you do on financial regulation will be overwhelmed by that mistake."

PAUL FISHER, SUNDAY TIMES INTERVIEW, NOV 27

"I voted for 75 billion pounds because I thought it was the smallest amount I was absolutely sure we needed to do."

"I still think we might need to do some more."

"We're buying at the right sort of rate the market can supply. Suppose we went to the extreme and doubled to 400 billion pounds. If we had done that and it still wasn't working, I think we would want to stop and try something else."

MARTIN WEALE, SPEECH TO NIESR, NOV 25

"It might be prudent to wait to see that the sharp fall in the inflation rate which we have been forecasting actually happens before making any further decisions."

"But nevertheless, unless the economic situation improves, there is likely to be a strong case for extending the asset purchase programme after the current one comes to an end."

"If we ... run the risk of taking further chances with our credibility -- rather than waiting to see that inflation does actually drop down sharply -- then I can see a strong case for saying that we ought to wait and see."

BEN BROADBENT, CNBC INTERVIEW, NOV 24

"There's clearly a risk of that (a recession)."

"The central forecast (for GDP growth) is around zero for Q4, so the chances of this being negative in that quarter are roughly one half."

DAVID MILES, YORKSHIRE POST INTERVIEW, NOV 24

"(Britain is) probably in for a period of very low growth for the next few quarters."

"If we need to (do more QE), we can, for sure. We have the ammunition and a willingness to use that ammunition. We haven't run out of options or tools in terms of monetary policy."

MINUTES TO MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE NOV MEETING, NOV 23,

"Some members noted that the balance of risks to inflation in the November Inflation Report projections meant that a further expansion of the asset purchase programme might well be come warranted in due course."

"Some other members judged that the risks to inflation around the target were more balanced."

PAUL TUCKER, SPEECH IN LONDON, NOV 22

"An absolute precondition for maintaining our support to demand is the credibility of monetary policy. Over the next few quarters, the Committee's most important judgment call will be put to the test. We will all discover whether inflation declines rapidly from 5 percent towards 3 percent."

"Gloom should not be overdone. The record is that flexible economies with sound macroeconomic regimes recover from almost any crisis. The UK will recover."

MARTIN WEALE, FINANCIAL TIMES INTERVIEW, NOV 18

"I think that if things evolve as the forecasts suggest, there will be a very strong case (to extend quantitative easing) in February."

"It would be foolish to say that there's no significant risk of output contracting."

MERVYN KING, STATEMENT AFTER INFLATION REPORT, NOV 16

"The immediate impact of the decline in sentiment is that the outlook for growth of the world economy has worsened since August. That is also true here in the United Kingdom, where activity could be broadly flat until around the middle of next year. We continue to face a difficult economic environment."

"Despite the easier monetary stance, growth over the next few quarters is likely to be markedly weaker than in the August projection. This reflects the impact on the United Kingdom of the deterioration in prospects internationally, working through weaker net trade, higher credit spreads and the likelihood that elevated uncertainty will cause businesses to postpone investment and households to spend less."

SPENCER DALE, INFLATION REPORT NEWS CONFERENCE, NOV 16

"The pace of this recovery we have seen over these two years is far weaker than we have seen in the past. That is due very largely to consumption. (That) is what helps to drive recoveries -- we haven't seen that."

"If we get consumption starting to look anything like normal, that will have a very material impact on the pace of our recovery."

MERVYN KING, OPEN LETTER TO CHANCELLOR GEORGE OSBORNE, NOV 15

"The key consideration for monetary policy is the outlook for inflation in the medium term, and the balance of risks around it, rather than the current rate of inflation. Since my previous letter, world growth has slowed and uncertainty about the prospects for the global economy, and in particular the euro area, has increased.

"Those developments, and accompanying falls in household and business confidence in the United Kingdom, are likely to have weakened the outlook for overall activity in the UK economy and so will probably lead to a greater and more persistent margin of spare capacity than previously thought.

"That made it more likely that inflation would undershoot the 2% target in the medium term, and is why, at its October meeting, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%, and to increase the size of its asset purchase programme by 75 billion."

(UK Economics Desk; editing by Ron Askew)