LONDON The Bank of England said on Friday it had fined one of Britain's oldest private banks 1.3 million pounds after a unit of its parent company secretly borrowed large sums of money from it to tackle cashflow problems.

Raphaels Bank, which dates back to 1787, failed to properly supervise a firm within its parent group, Lenlyn Holdings Plc, which helped to operate cash machines, the Bank said.

"Raphaels put its safety and soundness at risk by failing to have adequate controls in place," BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey, who is the head of its Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said in a statement.

"This behaviour could have had severe consequences ... which is why the PRA has taken the relatively unusual step of levying a fine in this case."

The central bank said employees of the company managing cash machines, which it identified only as Company C, transferred funds between 2007 and 2014 without the knowledge or consent of Raphaels and took steps to conceal their actions.

"The funds were transferred from Raphaels to deal with cash flow problems in Company C. This meant that Raphaels was exposed to Company C, which would have led to severe financial repercussions if Company C had become insolvent," the Bank added.

There was no evidence that other staff or directors within the group were involved, or had requested the transfers.

Raphaels is now best known for operating cash machines at train stations, airports and sporting events, and has since taken back management of the cash distributors.

"Raphaels' capital and liquidity position remains strong and these historic events resulted in no customer detriment," its chief executive Mike Roberts said in a statement. "We are confident that our processes relating to outsourcing, regulatory reporting and risk management generally are now very robust."

The fine is the first imposed by the PRA after an investigation for which it had sole responsibility since its creation in 2012.

In total, the balance of improper transfers between 2011 and 2014 added up to more than 25 million pounds and at times exceeded a quarter of Raphaels' regulatory capital.

Earlier this year the Financial Times reported that Lenlyn Holdings was preparing to sell Raphaels. Lenlyn also owns International Currency Exchange (ICE), which runs 400 bureaux de change worldwide, as well as Payment Card Technologies Ltd.

