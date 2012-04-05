LONDON The Bank of England left its target for quantitative easing unchanged at 325 billion pounds on Thursday, allowing the 50 billion pound tranche of new gilt purchases approved in February to run its course.

Economists had widely expected the decision, and most expect the economy to have improved sufficiently by the time of May's rate meeting for the central bank to pause its programme of monetary stimulus.

The Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.

Following is a summary of economists' reactions.

IAN MCCAFFERTY, CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY

"There was little uncertainty around this month's MPC decision, as the latest extension of QE runs until May. The focus therefore remains on whether further asset purchases will be announced next month.

"It's a difficult judgement call, but on balance we're not expecting a further extension next month. Recent economic data has been more encouraging, and with oil prices high, there's now less certainty around how far and how fast inflation will fall."

DAVID KERN, BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

"We believe that adding to QE would be unnecessary."

"We supported past increases in QE because they eased pressures on the banking system and helped to underpin financial stability.

"However, this has not led to meaningful increases in lending to small businesses, and the benefits to the real economy have been limited.

"Increasing QE now would only have a marginal effect. There is ample liquidity in the financial system and there is no need to drive down yields on government bonds further.

"The main policy aim must be boosting the unduly low rate of economic growth by increasing lending to viable businesses. To achieve this, it is vital to make the new credit-easing scheme more substantial. But the MPC also has a part to play.

"The committee should reconsider its reluctance to include assets other than gilts in the QE programme, such as securitised SME loans. This will make the banks less risk averse, and will help to improve the flow of lending to credit-worthy firms."

PHILIP RUSH, NOMURA

"We still expect disappointment about growth to prompt the MPC to announce a final 25 billion pounds of purchases in May.

"The minutes to this meeting are published on April 18. We expect Adam Posen and David Miles to have maintained their dissents in favour of an additional 25 billion pounds of QE. They felt sufficiently compelled to vote for this in March, despite the ongoing programme, and we doubt any of the positive developments since then will have prompted a change of heart.

"We believe the rest of the committee is broadly content with the ongoing programme and any relatively hawkish leanings will be kept private for the time being. Discussion on the policy decision is thus likely to suggest that the unanimity behind extraordinarily loose policy is only fraying, rather than in tatters."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"As expected the BoE left policy rates and QE purchases unchanged at its April meeting."

"We changed our view ... last month and expect no more QE from the Bank in May. We were originally forecasting a further 25 billion pounds, as they did at the end of QE1 in Nov 09. Recent data have been patchy - note today's industrial production report versus the PMIs earlier in the week - so there is always a risk the BoE does more.

"But on balance we think the MPC will not renew QE, the next move being higher rates in late 2013."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"Whether or not the Bank of England will eventually do more quantitative easing is currently unclear although the case for further stimulus in the near term at least has been diluted by recent overall improved news on the economy.

"We have a sneaking suspicion that the Bank of England is not quite yet done on the QE front. This reflects our belief that the economy is likely to stutter over the coming months in the face of still serious domestic and international headwinds and that a majority of MPC members may feel that a final small helping hand is in order.

"The sharp drop in manufacturing output in February is a sharp reminder that the economy still faces a tough battle to generate decent sustainable growth.

"And while consumer price inflation may prove stickier than previously expected in the near term due to elevated oil prices, it should still eventually fall appreciably further as underlying price pressures are limited by extended below-trend economic activity, significant excess capacity and ongoing wage moderation resulting from high and, likely, rising unemployment."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS:

"The Monetary Policy Committee maintained its key policy rate at 0.5 percent today and left the stock of its intended asset purchases at 325 billion pounds. Neither of these moves were a surprise."

"Attention now turns to the May meeting, which is certainly a ‘live' one. After a wobble over the last few weeks the UK data flow has improved of late, with surveys for March suggesting solid momentum.

"Nonetheless, the industrial production data today highlight that there is something of a disconnect between what the surveys are saying and what the official data looks like.

"This is unlikely to go away in the second quarter, where the official GDP figures will be distorted by the extra public holiday and other factors such as the gas production shutdown in the North Sea.

"This means that the path of the recovery is going to zig-zag markedly this year, making life hard for the Committee."

(Reporting by UK economics team)