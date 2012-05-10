LONDON The Bank of England decided not to give the struggling economy another cash injection on Thursday as concerns over stubbornly high inflation outweigh the risk of a prolonged recession and renewed dangers from the euro zone debt crisis.

Following is a summary of economists' reactions.

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT:

"The bank is clearly torn between the need to inject more stimulus into a flagging economy and the need to retain some inflation-fighting credibility.

"On one hand, the weakening of growth in recent months means the economy is crying out for more stimulus. Official data have shown the UK to have slid back into recession in the first quarter.

"Even the more upbeat survey data have now moved into territory that would historically be consistent with a further loosening of policy, which - given the low level of interest rates - would presumably take the form of more quantitative easing."

"On the other hand, inflation is once again proving stickier than the Bank of England had expected, which is clearly concerning the hawks on the Monetary Policy Committee."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The committee must either be feeling more optimistic than most over the economic outlook or seriously concerned that inflation will remain stuck over 2 percent for a long period, possibly a combination of both.

"It is possible for the MPC to re-open the tap on asset purchases at any stage, even in principle at least, next month.

"But more realistically the committee has probably entered a period of 'wait and see' during which it will assess the gravity of the economic outlook and further evidence on the extent to which inflation is likely to moderate further over the next year or two."

PHILIP RUSH, NOMURA:

"This outcome was in line with the consensus expectation, but ran contrary to our call, which we had held since November. With demand growth disappointing and deteriorating while the sovereign debt crisis is re-intensifying, we had expected the MPC to respond.

"That is not to say we thought more QE was necessary to meet the inflation target, only that we thought the dovish MPC would continue to place any inflationary concerns on the back burner.

"In the event, we have not given the MPC quite enough credit. Some members are likely to have dissented in favour of more QE - not least David Miles who is already doing so.

"But once purchases have paused, the hurdle to restarting them suggests that the MPC will be unanimous until the perceived balance of risks changes again.

"While QE2 has now had its last hurrah, we certainly would not rule out its later reintroduction as QE3. However, reluctance to fine-tune with such an uncertain policy instrument creates a hurdle that is difficult to jump.

"A new negative shock would probably need to materialise first, although the sovereign debt crisis contains plenty of potential to deliver exactly that.

"The fact that the MPC has ceased actively easing policy should not be taken as a sign that it is about to tighten policy. In our view, rate hikes remain a distant prospect."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"No surprises, but obviously that decision is going to have been a bit tighter than we previously anticipated. But it was probably the right decision given where we are. Given that the MPC will have had access to forecasts which are quite likely to have shown a sharp reduction in their growth forecast this year and probably next, it's evidence the committee is very concerned about inflationary pressures.

"To the extent that QE is a policy that was designed to boost inflation, you could argue that it's been successful. But that's not the appropriate policy response at the moment. You might get more QE in response to the euro zone problems, but the BoE has wisely decided to keep its powder dry in case it needs to do more in future."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"I think the only surprise here is that they didn't publish a statement. There was always the risk that they might do more QE. In the event they didn't, I didn't think they would but there was always a risk of that. I think it will be a contentious decision, I think some members will have voted for more QE."

"I was surprised they didn't publish a statement because back in February 2010 when they finished (the first round of quantitative easing) they did publish a statement and that was quite dovish because it talked about the possibility of having to do more. Maybe that's one reason why the bank didn't publish a statement this time."

"I think the Inflation Report will be fairly dovish to the extent that it's going to revise down GDP quite sharply."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"The committee is putting greater weight on the recent stickiness of inflation than the poor activity news.

"But if we are right in expecting inflation to fall much further and the recent soft patch in the economy to continue, a resumption of quantitative easing (QE) is likely later this year.

"Although the UK is officially back in recession, the MPC flagged at April's meeting that it would not be putting too much weight on the official GDP figures.

"For now, we are penciling in another 50 billion pounds of QE in August. But the MPC is not bound to Inflation Report months and if the activity data continue to deteriorate at a rapid rate, we could easily see the committee moving in June or July instead."

ANNALISA PIAZZA, NEWEDGE STRATEGY:

"We expect the decision to have been a close call, given the complicated economic/inflation scenario.

"The communication strategy during the Inflation Report press conference next week will be crucial. Stable QE in May followed by a slightly more dovish IR will help - in our view - the MPC to keep low risks for the medium-term inflation scenario but - at the same time - maintain yields low at the longer end of the curve and eventually push sterling a touch lower, helping the feeble recovery in activity."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"We suspect that the decision to hold off from more QE followed a split vote within the MPC and it will be very interesting to see just how close the vote was when the minutes are released in a couple of weeks' time.

"The MPC's inaction suggests that for now at least, the committee maintains the overall view that the economy is achieving underlying growth despite apparently being back in recession, following GDP reportedly contracting 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter.

"It also suggests that there is significant concern within the MPC that consumer price inflation will not fall back as far or as quickly as had previously been hoped for.

"We suspect that the minutes of the meeting will indicate that the MPC is keeping the door open to more QE, and will be prepared to act should the economy continue to struggle for sustainable growth."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"The vote itself was likely closer than the surveys suggest with two, possibly three members voting for extra stimulus.

"We take this view on the basis that the meeting coincided with new Bank of England forecasts, worries about the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, some signs of softness in the global activity data and the fact that the UK is officially back in recession.

"A wait-and-see stance is likely to continue or several more months before the data trend becomes clearer or the euro zone sovereign debt crisis requires further action."

IAN MCCAFFERTY, CBI:

"The combination of sluggish activity and sticky inflation put the MPC in a difficult position, and this decision is likely to have been a close call. But it appears that the persistence of inflationary pressures tilted the balance in favour of keeping the stock of asset purchases unchanged.

"With economic conditions subdued, and signs of euro area tensions building again, another round of QE cannot be ruled out. But we expect the recovery to be on a firmer footing in the second half of the year, as inflation eases and the global economy strengthens."

