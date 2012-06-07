LONDON The Bank of England opted against injecting more stimulus to help the struggling British economy on Thursday, as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes alive while the euro zone works on a fix to its festering debt crisis.

Following are economists' reactions.

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"While some recent indicators have hinted at further weakness in the economy - last week's manufacturing PMI was a case in point - the evidence has not been so dire that the MPC has felt compelled to ease again.

"Indeed May's reading of 53.3 for the services PMI ... may have helped to convince the committee that the economy is not heading towards a 2008/09 type slide.

"But we consider that it would be wrong to rule out more QE. The crisis in the Euro area poses a number of very obvious downside risks to the British economy.

"UK growth looks set to remain below trend, at best, in any case over the next year. With the short-term inflation outlook improving thanks to the recent collapse in commodity prices, maintaining its inflation credibility may be less of an obstacle to the MPC sanctioning more QE in the months ahead.

"Our central case is that the committee will raise asset purchases by another 50 billion pounds in August, to £375bn. But with economic prospects highly uncertain once again, and with events such as the Greek election in just over a week's time potentially changing the entire landscape, it is not impossible that the MPC takes action as soon as next month."

ANNA LEACH, CBI HEAD OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

"Both official and survey data continue to present a mixed picture of the economy, so this decision would have been a tricky one.

"It seems that a ‘wait and see' position has been adopted for the moment.

"The ongoing crisis in the euro area will continue to put pressure on fragile business conditions for the foreseeable future.

"But we still expect the UK economy to improve modestly later in the year, with further falls in inflation providing some support to family incomes."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The Bank of England has left monetary policy unchanged, in line with general market expectations, although there were some forecasts for a 50 billion pound expansion of QE.

"The UK is in recession, inflation is falling and business surveys have softened so the case for further stimulus can be made.

"However, sterling has weakened on a trade weighted basis over the past month, oil prices are down and 10 year gilt yields are 50 basis points lower. This has given the UK economy a bit more support so it was probable that the Bank of England felt that it made sense to hold fire until after the Greek elections and deal with any fall out from that.

"We suspect further policy stimulus will be forthcoming given weak household fundamentals, government austerity, a weak external environment and firms, which have the ability to grow given huge cash reserves, reluctant to invest given the uncertainty.

"That said, what the UK economy really needs is action on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis given the sapping impact it has on confidence, trade and the health of the global financial system. Unfortunately, the Bank of England can't do very much about that."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"The Bank of England resisted the temptation to go for more Quantitative Easing at the June MPC meeting, but we suspect it may well have been a very close call.

"There certainly is very real pressure on the MPC to revive QE - and sooner rather than later.

"Latest economic activity news has been disappointing overall, while inflation developments have been more favourable, helped by the recent overall sharp retreat in oil prices. Meanwhile, events in Greece and Spain are magnifying the uncertain and worrying economic outlook facing the UK."

"We suspect that it will not take much more bad news on the growth front for the MPC to pull the QE trigger again and it could even happen as soon as July if the economy fails to show any underlying improvement or events in the Euro zone take a further turn for the worse and affect UK sentiment and activity."

